Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, PTEN, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 68,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 11,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 46,307 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

