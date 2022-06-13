Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, KSS, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 162,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 9,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 59,387 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 91.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,300 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 209,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, KSS options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
