Markets
MU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, AVGO, PAYC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 87,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 8,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,363 contracts, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, AVGO options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU AVGO PAYC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular