Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, AVGO, PAYC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 87,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 8,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,363 contracts, representing approximately 136,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

