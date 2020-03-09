Markets
MTN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTN, SWKS, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 215,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 13,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 87,258 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 2,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,400 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, SWKS options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTN SWKS NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular