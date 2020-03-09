Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTN, SWKS, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 215,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 13,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 87,258 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 2,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,400 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

