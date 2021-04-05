Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTN, GPS, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 3,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 39,475 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,900 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 39,770 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, GPS options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.