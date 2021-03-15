Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MTCH, NSC, YETI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 13,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 7,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, NSC options, or YETI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

