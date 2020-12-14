Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSTR, SWI, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 3,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 571,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarWinds Corp (Symbol: SWI) saw options trading volume of 2,492 contracts, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of SWI. Below is a chart showing SWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,678 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

