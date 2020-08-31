Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, TPX, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 333,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 29,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 4,501 contracts, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 4,157 contracts, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $705 strike put option expiring September 11, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, TPX options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

