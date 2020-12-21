Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MS, SBUX, C

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 49,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 24,372 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 92,659 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular