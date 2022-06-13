Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, PEP, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 35,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 12,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, PEP options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

