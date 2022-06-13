Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, PEP, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 35,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 12,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, PEP options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.