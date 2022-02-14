Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, ADBE, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 150,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 14,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
