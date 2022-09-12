Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MOS, LRCX, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 52,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,273 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
