Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MNTV, EVOP, FMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV), where a total volume of 16,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.8% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,300 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

EVO Payments Inc (Symbol: EVOP) saw options trading volume of 5,059 contracts, representing approximately 505,900 underlying shares or approximately 116.4% of EVOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of EVOP. Below is a chart showing EVOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 8,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.2% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

