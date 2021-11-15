Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMSI, QCOM, PLCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MMSI), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.1% of MMSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 286,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of MMSI. Below is a chart showing MMSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 120,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 16,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) options are showing a volume of 3,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.2% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMSI options, QCOM options, or PLCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

