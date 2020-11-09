Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, SYY, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 11,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) saw options trading volume of 14,141 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 40,538 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,300 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

