Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, SQ, CINC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 15,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 68,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 8,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cincor Pharma Inc (Symbol: CINC) options are showing a volume of 1,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CINC. Below is a chart showing CINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, SQ options, or CINC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

