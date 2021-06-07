Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGNI, MCD, ALNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total volume of 14,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,200 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 11,860 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 2,156 contracts, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, MCD options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.