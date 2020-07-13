Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, LVS, KMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 116,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 15,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 28,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,980 contracts, representing approximately 698,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

