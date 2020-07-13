Markets
MGM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, LVS, KMB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 116,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 15,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 28,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,980 contracts, representing approximately 698,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, LVS options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM LVS KMB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular