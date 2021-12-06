Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, AMD, PVH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 62,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 422,057 contracts, representing approximately 42.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 12,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 5,365 contracts, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

