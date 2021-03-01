Markets
MGM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, AAN, HWC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 49,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 8,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Aaron's Co Inc (Symbol: AAN) options are showing a volume of 1,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) saw options trading volume of 1,798 contracts, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HWC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of HWC. Below is a chart showing HWC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, AAN options, or HWC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM AAN HWC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest