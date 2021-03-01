Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, AAN, HWC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 49,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 8,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Aaron's Co Inc (Symbol: AAN) options are showing a volume of 1,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) saw options trading volume of 1,798 contracts, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HWC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of HWC. Below is a chart showing HWC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

