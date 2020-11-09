Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDT, IBM, MGM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 30,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 37,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 55,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

