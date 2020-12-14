Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCY, DNKN, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), where a total volume of 825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 82,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN) saw options trading volume of 6,886 contracts, representing approximately 688,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of DNKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares of DNKN. Below is a chart showing DNKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 4,438 contracts, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

