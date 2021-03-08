Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, WHR, CBRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 15,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 2,896 contracts, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 1,317 contracts, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

