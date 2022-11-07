Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, SBUX, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 18,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 46,484 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 9,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 46,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 9,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, SBUX options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

