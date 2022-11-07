Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, SBUX, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 18,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 46,484 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 9,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 46,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 9,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, SBUX options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.