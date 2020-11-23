Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MCD, CRM, SPGI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 17,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 28,112 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 5,716 contracts, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

