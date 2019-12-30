Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MAS, ANET, CAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), where a total volume of 14,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,000 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 3,982 contracts, representing approximately 398,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 9,297 contracts, representing approximately 929,700 underlying shares or approximately 49% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 5,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAS options, ANET options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.