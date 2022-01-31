Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MARA, MTCH, FUBO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 77,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,500 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 14,442 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 65,426 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
