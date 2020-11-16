Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MAR, CYRX, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 19,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 7,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

