Markets
MAR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MAR, CYRX, IRBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 19,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 3,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 7,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAR options, CYRX options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR CYRX IRBT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular