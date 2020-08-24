Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MA, HLF, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 24,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 8,780 contracts, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,193 contracts, representing approximately 619,300 underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

