Markets
MA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MA, HLF, BURL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 24,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 8,780 contracts, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,193 contracts, representing approximately 619,300 underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, HLF options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA HLF BURL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular