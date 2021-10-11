Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MA, HAL, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 17,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 38,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 12,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 10,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, HAL options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

