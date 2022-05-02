Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MA, CLX, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 17,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 6,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
