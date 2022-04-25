Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: M, LLY, UNFI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 56,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 2,145 contracts, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,700 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

