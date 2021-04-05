Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYFT, LMT, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 27,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 10,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,396 contracts, representing approximately 839,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 466,665 contracts, representing approximately 46.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 42,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

