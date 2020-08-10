Markets
LVS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LVS, TWTR, RCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 45,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 145,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 19,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 71,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, TWTR options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS TWTR RCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular