Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LVS, TWTR, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 45,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 145,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 19,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 71,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, TWTR options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

