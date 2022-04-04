Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, TGTX, BALY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 14,541 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 17,621 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 13,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) saw options trading volume of 2,818 contracts, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares or approximately 74% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
