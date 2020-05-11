Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, DIS, QDEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 16,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 167,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 15,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 5,251 contracts, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, DIS options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

