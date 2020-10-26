Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LRN, TTD, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in K12 Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 9,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 975,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.5% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 8,983 contracts, representing approximately 898,300 underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring October 30, 2020, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 59,274 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 30, 2020, with 5,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

