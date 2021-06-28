Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LRCX, GRWG, AAPL

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 14,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 18,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 952,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 100,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

    Most Popular