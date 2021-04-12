Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LRCX, FB, EDIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 11,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $665 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 145,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 9,796 contracts, representing approximately 979,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, FB options, or EDIT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

