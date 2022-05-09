Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LPSN, EMN, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN), where a total of 4,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 483,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 910,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 5,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 15,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LPSN options, EMN options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
