Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOCO, ODP, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOCO), where a total volume of 2,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.5% of LOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of LOCO. Below is a chart showing LOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) saw options trading volume of 3,791 contracts, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 127,287 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 8,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOCO options, ODP options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

