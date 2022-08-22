Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNG, LAZR, CLDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 22,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 60,751 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 23,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 4,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
