Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMT, WMT, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 20,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 35,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 15,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

