Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LMT, FCX, CREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 9,277 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 927,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 144,354 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 22,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 8,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, FCX options, or CREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

