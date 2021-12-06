Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, V, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 16,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 67,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 4,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 4,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

