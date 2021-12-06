Markets
LLY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LLY, V, KMX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 16,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 67,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 4,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 4,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, V options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY V KMX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular