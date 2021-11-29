Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LITE, CRSR, BSIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total of 4,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 755,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 6,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG) options are showing a volume of 9,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BSIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of BSIG. Below is a chart showing BSIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, CRSR options, or BSIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

