Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LITE, CDLX, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 8,640 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 864,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) saw options trading volume of 4,957 contracts, representing approximately 495,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,600 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 9,803 contracts, representing approximately 980,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

