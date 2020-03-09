Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LHCG, CXO, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG), where a total volume of 1,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 9,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 985,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,938 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

