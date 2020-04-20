Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LGND, OPK, KSU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), where a total of 4,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 586,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 90,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 51,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) saw options trading volume of 9,080 contracts, representing approximately 908,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

