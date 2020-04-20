Markets
LGND

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LGND, OPK, KSU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), where a total of 4,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 586,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 90,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 51,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) saw options trading volume of 9,080 contracts, representing approximately 908,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LGND options, OPK options, or KSU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LGND OPK KSU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular