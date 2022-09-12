Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAZR, CWH, ADT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR), where a total of 86,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.8% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 43,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 9,554 contracts, representing approximately 955,400 underlying shares or approximately 155.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) saw options trading volume of 28,831 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 15,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

